Hakainde Hichilema and Kwame Nkrumah: night could not be darker than any day- Azwell Banda

Hakainde Hichilema and Kwame Nkrumah: night could not be darker than any day

By Azwell Banda

Hakainde Hichilema, travelling with his wife, attended the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, in England.

He was, over the same period, feted by British politicians and their capitalists, whom he informed “Zambia is open for business”. He later went on to meet embattled Emmanuel Macron, President of France. I can only imagine the massive warm feelings of pride, elation, success, and self-satisfaction Hakainde Hichilema felt as he brushed shoulders with his white masters.

Perhaps more than any other trip abroad, Hakainde must have experienced the coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, as the most fulfilling, self-actualising and self-affirming, of all his numerous trips abroad, thus far. Meeting Emmanuel Macron was the icing on the cake for Hichilema and his wife. To boost his ego, his aids made sure he had several extra engagements planned, all carefully selected to show him off to his coveted Western European audiences.

There he was in Britain, our man from a very humble African village in Tongaland Zambia, strutting about and having the time of his life among kings, queens, presidents, prime ministers, billionaires and global celebrities; all the famous and globally acknowledged personages. And yet but for the gift of free education from birth to university, by a Pan Africanist, anti-colonialist, anti-imperialist President Kenneth Kaunda, Hakainde Hichilema, in his own words, would have merely ended up as a villager with 10 wives, in his impoverished village.

Many of us in Zambia today would have been very, very, very happy to be Mr and Mrs Hichilema, in Europe, and among those rich, famous and powerful people. Many of us, especially some of us in opposition political parties, driven by tribalism, envy, jealous, hatred of Hichilema and an intense psychological pain acquired after a massive humiliating electoral defeat, ranted and raved when we saw Hichilema having the good times, in Europe. It hurts very much, this kind of primitive jealous and envy.

I have a burning desire to feel, learn and understand what some of the greatest anti-colonialist, anti-imperialist and pro-African economic independence, Pan Africanists such as Kenneth Kaunda, Simon Mwansa Kapwepe, Patrice Lumumba, Samora Machel, Chris Hani, Frantz Fanon, Toussaint Louverture, Jean-Jacques Dessalines, Haile Selassie, Julius Nyerere, Robert Sobukwe, Ahmed Sékou Touré, Kwame Nkrumah, King Sobhuza II, Robert Mugabe, Thomas Sankara, Kwame Ture, Dr John Pombe Magufuli, Muammar Gaddafi, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Joseph Robert Love, Marcus Garvey, Malcom X, W. E. B. Du Bois, Anténor Firmin, Fred M’membe and Julius Malema would have suffered and endured, watching Hakainde Hichilema’s fawning, ingratiating, extremely naïve and thoroughly humiliating supplications to our neo-colonisers and imperialist masters to come rescue us from both the debt and poverty they have historically so carefully crafted for us; and their financial strangulation over our small, consciously underdeveloped neo-colonial economy. An investment and product of Pan Africanist hopes, Hakainde Hichilema is a turncoat who today is busy negating everything those who love Africa and fight for its union, yearn for, as he frenetically “markets” Zambia.

There could have been no worse month to betray Africa and its dream, hope and very possible vision of Africa’s political and economic independence and union, than in May. May is Africa month. Exactly 60 years ago, on 25th May 1963, the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), the forerunner to the African Union (AU), was born. Next week Thursday the 25th of May is Africa Freedom Day. Zambia, as a country with a very proud Pan Africanist and non-aligned history, it is only fair, during May and Africa Month at 60, that we have a brutally honest critical look at ourselves and especially current President, and how far we have moved, from the dream of a united, politically and economically independent Africa.

On May 24, 1963 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, when Africa’s leaders met to formulate Africa’s vision and chart the way forward especially post-independence, in a world pregnant with the Cold War between the US and its NATO allies and the then Communist Soviet Union and its allies too, Kwame Nkrumah made a powerful rational and emotional plea for the unity of Africa, if Africa was going to secure its economic freedom, develop, and therefore guarantee its political independence too. He urgently called for the necessary immediate political union of Africa. Present at the meeting were 32 African presidents and heads of state.

“On this continent,” said Kwame Nkrumah in his speech at the first meeting of the OAU, “it has not taken us long to discover that the struggle against colonialism does not end with the attainment of national independence. Independence is only the prelude to a new and more involved struggle for the right to conduct our own economic and social affairs; to construct our society according to our aspirations, unhampered by crushing and humiliating neo-colonialist controls and interference.”

There are an infinite different ways to resolve our debt and crippling underdevelopment, without falling into the lap of our colonial and imperialist masters and their apostles such as Hakainde and the UPND have done. Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND government are allowing unhampered, humiliating and crushing access to our government and natural resources, especially minerals, by our colonisers and imperialist masters. He is doing this with the aim to lock us irreversibly, in the nasty US dominated Western colonial and imperialist sphere. Unashamedly, and without fear of any repercussions from Zambians, he is selling our country for next to nothing.

“As a continent, we have emerged into independence in a different age, with imperialism grown stronger, more ruthless and experienced, and more dangerous in its international associations. Our economic advancement demands the end of colonialist and neo-colonialist domination of Africa,” said Kwame Nkrumah. This was true 60 years ago. It is absolutely even truer, today. One has to be a political moron or traitor of a very special type to fail to understand and appreciate these self-evident facts. The goings on in our copper mining sector best confirms how ruthless, experienced and dangerous imperialism has become. At a stroke of a naïve pen, Zambia is signing away its land and natural endowment to imperialism.

“Our capital flows out in streams to irrigate the whole system of Western economy. Fifty-two per cent of the gold in Fort Knox at this moment, where the USA stores its bullion, is believed to have originated from our shores. Africa provides more than 60 per cent of the world’s gold. A great deal of the uranium for nuclear power, of copper for electronics, of titanium for supersonic projectiles, of iron and steel for heavy industries, of other minerals and raw materials for lighter industries – the basic economic might of the foreign powers – come from our continent,” so said Nkrumah, then.

Today, Hakainde Hichilema wants to rump up copper production from the foreign owned copper mines in Zambia to three million tonnes per year – without first fully explaining, securing and guaranteeing how this massive export and loss of our natural wealth will benefit Zambia. There is nothing so new, either, about electronics and our minerals: 60 years ago our copper was essential to many imperialist industries and electronics sectors. Today, with the move to electronic vehicles, five more of our minerals have joined copper in global demand.

“We need a common defence system with African high command to ensure the stability and security of Africa. We have been charged with this sacred task by our own people, and we cannot betray their trust by failing them. We will be mocking the hopes of our people if we show the slightest hesitation or delay in tackling realistically this question of African unity,” said Nkrumah.

Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government have opened a US imperialist AFRICOM facility in Zambia for the protection of US and its allies’ interests. There can be no doubt about how disloyal Hichilema and the UPND are to Africa’s quest for African unity and desire to end civil and international wars on the African continent than by this singular act! At home and abroad, the US massively benefits from gun violence and wars.

Everything said 60 years ago by Nkrumah, has come to pass, down to the vicious, ruthless and humiliating competition among African countries to attract “foreign investments” such as Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND are doing. Without the union of Africa, individual African countries are made to compete like desperate hopeless prostitutes for aid, debt and investments, from their colonial and imperialist masters. Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND do this very happily.

I have warned already, in this column, that Zambia is headed for a period of civil and international wars as the vicious jostling to exploit, own and control our natural resources and cheap labour intensify. I have warned that Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND need to be democratically and constitutionally removed from government before they do irreparable damage to our country, long before 2026. This is the political challenge and task of every honest, conscious, patriotic Zambian with a conscience among all our 72 tribes, numerous villages, towns, cities and provinces. Zambia is not for sale. You have been warned.

Contact me via: [email protected]