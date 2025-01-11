HAKAINDE HICHILEMA APPOINTS MWABASHIKE NKULUKUSA AS UPND CENTRAL PROVINCE CHAIRPERSON

By pumulo mubita – Lusaka

In a strategic move ahead of the 2026 general elections, President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Central Province Minister, Mwabashike Nkulukusa, as the new United Party for National Development (UPND) Central Province Chairperson. This appointment comes after Nkulukusa’s successful tenure as Member of Parliament for Katuba Constituency and Minister for Central Province, a position he was appointed to in July 2024 ¹.

Nkulukusa takes over from Edward Munkombwe, and has expressed his gratitude to President Hichilema for the continued confidence in his leadership. During a meeting with the leadership of the party alliance at his office in Kabwe, Nkulukusa acknowledged the president’s trust in him.

This appointment is seen as a strategic move by the UPND to strengthen its presence in Central Province ahead of the 2026 general elections. As Chairperson, Nkulukusa will play a crucial role in mobilizing support for the party and coordinating its activities in the region.

(C) KFT -PCT UPND MEDIA