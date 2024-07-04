HAKAINDE HICHILEMA NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR PF WRANGLES – Chellah Tukuta

Chellah Tukuta Photography writes ;

HAKAINDE HICHILEMA NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR PF WRANGLES

President Hakainde Hichilema should not be dragged into the PF wrangles because from way back PF cause their own problems. Didn’t PF know that:

1) In 2015 Miles opened his own party after Lungu was declared its candidate following the death of Sata? He had caused a lot of confusion without HH involved

2) Miles in 2016 joined an Alliance with UPND and went to play in Muchinga Province making UPND fail to gunner the votes?

3) 2017 Miles closed his party and rejoined PF and stood as Mayor after death of a mayor. HH was not involved

4) In 2021 he stood as MP in Matero. HH wad not involved

The above is just a brief background on Miles and so people should not drag the President in the PF wrangles knowing they have a history if messing themselves up.

The President is tirelessly working on fixing the mess that was left behind and he cannot divide his attention.