HAKAINDE HICHILEMA NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR PF WRANGLES – Chellah Tukuta

Chellah Tukuta Photography writes ;
HAKAINDE HICHILEMA NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR PF WRANGLES
President Hakainde Hichilema should not be dragged into the PF wrangles because from way back PF cause their own problems. Didn’t PF know that:
1) In 2015 Miles opened his own party after Lungu was declared its candidate following the death of Sata? He had caused a lot of confusion without HH involved
2) Miles in 2016 joined an Alliance with UPND and went to play in Muchinga Province making UPND fail to gunner the votes?
3) 2017 Miles closed his party and rejoined PF and stood as Mayor after death of a mayor. HH was not involved
4) In 2021 he stood as MP in Matero. HH wad not involved
The above is just a brief background on Miles and so people should not drag the President in the PF wrangles knowing they have a history if messing themselves up.
The President is tirelessly working on fixing the mess that was left behind and he cannot divide his attention.
Very sensible comment, we are sick tired of some fools who only think of HH in everything they see, think of or talk about. These confusions and wrangles in PF started in 2014 immediately Sata died and HH was nowhere near PF that time.
Lol. How ignorant Zambians can be. Today it’s PF believe me next it’s UPND to be scattered politicians teach themselves these bad maneuvers of the constitution and manipulation of the judicial system.
We have an issue in our country, and the issue is dishonesty and not being objective, we don’t want to address our own mistakes and failures. The PF issue was created just after the elections, they did not address the issue of choosing a leader after Mr Lungu said he was out of politics. They asked people to pay for their candidacy, then it was postponement and postponement, and then now the one who was out of politics is the leader? Honestly can’t we see how this confusion has been generated? Blaming others does not take away the root cause of the issue, this is about individuals seeking power and the games are from within.
I can imagine that UPND will be smiling on the sidelines because a fractured opposition will seem to be to their advantage???