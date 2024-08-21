HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S ASSISTANTS WERE PRESENT WHEN I WAS BEING TORTURED – JJ BANDA





PETAUKE Independent MP Emmanuel Jay Banda has told the Lusaka High Court that Levy Ngoma was present while he was being beaten and tortured during his alleged abduction.





This is in a matter where Banda has sued Ngoma, Clayson Hamasaka, Trevor Mwiinde, and the state in the Lusaka High Court.



Source: Diggers.News