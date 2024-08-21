HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S ASSISTANTS WERE PRESENT WHEN I WAS BEING TORTURED – JJ BANDA
PETAUKE Independent MP Emmanuel Jay Banda has told the Lusaka High Court that Levy Ngoma was present while he was being beaten and tortured during his alleged abduction.
This is in a matter where Banda has sued Ngoma, Clayson Hamasaka, Trevor Mwiinde, and the state in the Lusaka High Court.
Source: Diggers.News
Has he been found?.
ZO keeps repeating these old article to sway the narrative. JJ, Tayali, Kambwili and Kaizer are chaps who attempted to run away from the law. Fugitives when Kambwili failed he crawled back and continued his antiques of illness. Cowards in my opinion. Now JJ’s relatives are facing the consequences of his childish drama.
Wish the Judges didnt throw out the civil suit so we could hear what would say in his defence
Was he in Court? Where is hiding?
Zambiatah.
I feel for that poor Zambian who is not well informed because he will take your nonsense post seriously.Banda in court! Where? Has he been found?
RUBBISH.
This country has strange characters,to be a leader here, one has to be strong and find stong men who think to help.Thats why a country like China has a council of strong advisors with experience to advise the President correctly.In Zambia we have people who are really educated but their thinking capacity is bad because they lack wisdom . They have put selfishness at the front national interest is not their baby to nurse.For what ever bad things we expirience as a country to them it’s nice and it’s ok.Misleading and spreading fake rumors and lies is their occupation.But we must be strong and shame them.
They will defend their supreme leader to the death.
To them, his fart smells of sweet perfume, and he excrets pure gold.
To them, he is God.
Vote wisely in 2026.