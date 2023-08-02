HAKAINDE IS A JOKER… prices of MMeal don’t stabilise from the sky where he’s flying like a butterfly- NAWAKWI

HAKAINDE IS A JOKER, CHARGES NAWAKWI … prices of MMeal don’t stabilise from the sky where he’s flying like a butterfly

Hakainde Hichilema is a joker, he doesn’t understand how to govern a nation, says FDD leader Edith Nawakwi.

And Nawakwi said President Hichilema missed the Russia-Africa summit because he is USA President Joe Biden’s stooge, and wanted to please his master by staying away.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Nawakwi said people must not take President Hichilema seriously when he claims that the price of mealie meal will stabilise once measures he said he has put in place were effectualised.

“He’s a joker. He doesn’t understand how to govern a nation. Prices of mealie meal don’t stabilise from the sky where he is flying like a butterfly everyday,” Nawakwi said. “Prices stabilises by any leader sitting down with his people and making a concrete plan which has achievable targets like how much maize is going to be produced this year. So it’s not about waking up from slumber and say the price of mealie meal is going to stabilise. We just look at him as a joker. And we are getting irritated … and he’s agitating people.”

Nawakwi said there was no way today in Zambia with the crisis that are happening that a President could go for a working holiday to his farm, when the prices of mealie meal and fuel are… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hakainde-is-a-joker-charges-nawakwi-prices-of-mmeal-dont-stabilise-from-the-sky-where-hes-flying-like-a-butterfly/