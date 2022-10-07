HAKAINDE WOULD RATHER SEE A VIETNAMESE RARING CHICKENS THAN A ZAMBIAN RUNNING BUSINESS – NAWAKWI

Hakainde Hichilema would rather have a Vietnamese raring chickens, says opposition FDD leader.

“I hear that they have closed Savenda amwine. That ACC closes Savenda and freezes accounts. It means that you have 800 workers on the streets. Now this is a person who is running around looking for investors,” said Nawakwi to Daily Revelation. “He is a person who would rather have a Vietnamese raring chickens in Zambia than a Zambian running business.”

-Daily Revelation