HAKAINDE WOULD RATHER SEE A VIETNAMESE RARING CHICKENS THAN A ZAMBIAN RUNNING BUSINESS – NAWAKWI
Hakainde Hichilema would rather have a Vietnamese raring chickens, says opposition FDD leader.
“I hear that they have closed Savenda amwine. That ACC closes Savenda and freezes accounts. It means that you have 800 workers on the streets. Now this is a person who is running around looking for investors,” said Nawakwi to Daily Revelation. “He is a person who would rather have a Vietnamese raring chickens in Zambia than a Zambian running business.”
-Daily Revelation
Mama taulala pali HH . Find your own . There so many singles and widowers who would marry u . Donot restrict your choice try bamwenye as well
How does the President come into this?
But there many Chinese, alot of them who started raring chickens, Lebanese moulding blocks and running restaurants alot of them came in our country and were permitted by the previous government to run these business. It wasn’t HH by then who brought or invited them. Does it mean that ba nawakwi didn’t know and see them. Or it is just hatred of one HH. It’s not fair to speak but the truth of one person everytime. Lesa akamikanda.
This disgrace of a woman should be married off to a hyena because she is like them. Desperate for attention, soon she will be with mumbi phiri this biatch