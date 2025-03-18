Half Of African Countries Face US Travel Ban Under Trump’s New Plan

Trump Administration Considering Banning Almost Half of African Countries From Entering the US

The Trump administration is reportedly considering a sweeping new travel ban that could bar citizens from nearly half of Africa’s nations from entering the United States. A draft list of 43 countries, obtained by The New York Times, reveals that 22 of the targeted nations are African, with additional restrictions proposed for five majority-black Caribbean countries. The plan, which is still under review, has sparked widespread debate and concern.

Three-tiered system proposed

The draft list divides countries into three categories: red, orange, and yellow. The “red” list includes 11 nations whose citizens would face a complete travel ban. Among these are Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, and North Korea. Notably, several African nations, including Libya, Somalia, and Sudan, are also on this list.

“The most stringent restriction level would flatly bar citizens from 11 countries from entering the United States,” reported The New York Times.

The “orange” list includes 10 countries where visas would be sharply restricted. This group includes nations like Eritrea, Haiti, and South Sudan. Meanwhile, the “yellow” list features 26 countries, including Angola, Cameroon, and Zimbabwe, which would have 60 days to address concerns before facing potential visa restrictions.

Majority of affected nations are African

Of the 43 countries on the draft list, 22 are African, raising questions about the focus on the continent. Five Caribbean nations with majority-black populations, such as Haiti and Dominica, are also included.

“The majority of the nations on the draft list are African: 22 out of 43,” according to The New York Times.

The proposed ban has drawn comparisons to Trump’s first-term travel restrictions, which targeted several Muslim-majority nations and faced legal challenges.

Full List of African Countries On US Travel Ban List

The following 22 African nations are reportedly on the draft list for travel restrictions:

Angola Benin Burkina Faso Cameroon Cape Verde Chad Democratic Republic of Congo Eritrea Gambia Guinea Liberia Libya Mali Mauritania Niger Nigeria Senegal Sierra Leone Somalia South Sudan Sudan Zimbabwe

A U.S. official told The New York Times that the restrictions stem from a “vetting and screening information deficiency.” The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said:

“The administration is taking strong measures to ensure that foreign nationals seeking entry into the U.S. do not pose security threats.”

Justifications and Concerns

The draft proposal follows an executive order signed by President Trump on January 20, calling for stricter vetting of all foreigners entering the U.S. The order directed cabinet members to submit recommendations on countries with “deficient” security screenings by March 21.

Reports indicate that security agencies and the State Department have been reviewing the proposal. One official quoted by Al Jazeera stated:

“This list has been under review for weeks. Adjustments may still be made before the final decision is announced.”

Some critics see the new proposal as an extension of Trump’s previous travel bans. In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a travel ban on several Muslim-majority nations, despite widespread protests and legal challenges.

The new ban appears to expand on that policy, with a particular focus on African and Caribbean countries.

Uncertainty Over Final List

While the draft list is circulating, it has not yet been finalised. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials are expected to review the recommendations before they are signed into law. A senior official told Reuters:

“Changes to the list are possible. The goal is to implement security measures without causing unnecessary diplomatic tensions.”

It remains unclear when the administration will make a formal announcement.