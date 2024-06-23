Halwampa is a danger to national security

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;

The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) Director General, Alfred Halwampa announced an investment of $72 billion that the Agency is approving from a Vietnamese national in return for six million hectares of land allocated to him.

Zambia has 42 million hectares of arable land.

Below is what the Vietnamese investor, Van Tuy has submitted to President Hakainde Hichilema and the Zambia Development Agency.

INVESTORS DEMANDS;

Six million hectares of land. No fees or land rate for 99 years Exempted from import taxes for goods, machinery, equipment. VISA exemption for staff on the project. Citizenship. No other rice to be grown in Zambia other than the project rice. Exempt from corporate and income taxes for 20 years.

The above project is a clearly scam. Sadly it has received active attention from ZDA.

With regular announcements and signing made of wayward investment pledges, Halwampa has become a serious danger to this country because of what he is committing to and giving away. He is part of those government officials aiding the wanton sale and parceling out of Zambia and its rare resources.