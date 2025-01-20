Hamas Releases 3 Israeli Hostages As Ceasefire Begins In Gaza

Hamas has handed over three Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza City, marking the first transfer of hostages since the ceasefire in Gaza took effect on Sunday morning.

The released hostages, Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari, were taken from Israel during an attack on October 7, 2023, and have been held in Gaza since then.

The handover took place at Gaza City’s Al-Saraya Junction, where dozens of masked militants from Hamas’ Al Qassam Brigades and Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s Al-Quds Brigades were present.

Confirming the transfer in a statement on Sunday, the Israeli military said, “The Red Cross has communicated that the three Israeli hostages were transferred to them.”

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), they are all in good condition following an initial medical evaluation.

They have since returned to Israel and reunited with their mothers at an initial reception point in southern Israel. They are expected to undergo further medical assessments at Sheba Medical Centre in Tel Aviv.

Hamas is still expected to release 30 more hostages, while Israel would release 90 prisoners and detainees, including 69 women and nine minors, on Sunday.