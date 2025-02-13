Hamas Replies Trump After ‘Hell’ Threat

Hamas has waved off President Donald Trump’s threat to unleash “hell” on the group if they fail to release all Israeli hostages by Saturday.

Trump had also promised to cut the ceasefire deal, which could restart the 15-month war between Israel and Hamas.

“As far as I’m concerned, if all of the hostages aren’t returned by Saturday 12 o’clock, I think it’s an appropriate time. I would say cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Responding to his comments, Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said dozens of hostages would only be released if all parties remain committed to a ceasefire deal reached last month.

“Trump must remember there is an agreement that must be respected by both parties. This is the only way to bring back prisoners.

“The language of threats has no value; it only complicates matters,” he added.