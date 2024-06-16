HAMASAKA, NGOMA HAVE RIGHT TO DEFEND THEMSELVES – ACTIVIST

Governance and Development Advocates Zambia Executive Director Elias Mulenga has highlighted the legal implications of defamation for public figures, emphasizing that slander and defamation laws apply universally, regardless of occupation or status.

He said high-ranking government officials, such as Special Assistants to the President, face a higher burden of proof in defamation cases compared to private individuals.

Mulenga asserts that public figures must demonstrate that defamatory statements were made with actual malice—meaning the speaker knew they were false or acted recklessly.

He believes that Clayson Hamasaka and Levy Ngoma have a valid defamation case, which has been reported to the Zambia Police following assessments of the damages caused to their professional reputations.

Mulenga commends the President’s Aides for exercising their constitutional, human, and democratic rights by pursuing legal channels provided by Zambia’s constitution.

