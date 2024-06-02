HAMASAKA SAYS HE WILL REPORT THOSE ACCUSING HIM OF ABDUCTING JJ BANDA,

Hamasaka laughs off JJ abduction rumours
STATE House Communications specialist Clayson Hamasaka has laughed off rumours doing rounds on social media that he was behind the abduction of Pateuke Central member of parliament.
As the nation awaits an explanation from Banda who went missing last week Saturday and resurfaced just as mysteriously as he had disappeared on Monday, United Kwacha Alliance chairperson Sakwiba Sikota says he is a lawyer of the lawmaker making startling revelations.
Sakwiba has been quoted saying two State House officials along with a UPND official are behind Banda’s abduction.
PF-alligned online media have gone ahead and named Hamasaka along with State House workmate, Levy Ngoma as the people behind the abduction.
But when contacted for a comment on the matter, Hamasaka laughed for close to a minute asking if people would really believe that he was capable of abducting a person, worse of a member of parliament.
Hamasaka described the rumours as malicious saying they were meant to scandalise him.
“Oh my goodness! when I report these people to the police for defamation and when they are locked up, they will say it’s persecution of the opposition. I will go to the police and lodge a complaint, these accusations are extremely malicious,”said Hamasaka.
While rumours continue flying around about Banda’s condition and situation, the police have remained mute five days after he was found.
By Mwaka Ndawa
Kalemba June 1, 2024.
Report him and them to the Police, these UKWA bag items should be locked up, tried in the competent courts in our country and jailed. The devil knows that him and his agents days are numbered. Whatever they will create or manufacture in terms of lies, problems it will just create more problems for themselves. Trying to be smart while fill of envy and hatred.
Lock them up! these evil and programmatic UKWA bag products, UKWA bag full of snakes – tie the bag and let them to suffocate in their own making.
These Unrepentant and with no remorse characters.
Yes do report them. This thing will grow bigger if left unchecked
We need to know who the master mind of that drama was
Only idiots would believe UPND can accept responsibility. They’ve been lying the entire life. Inly time will catch up with these fools.