HAMASAKA SAYS HE WILL REPORT THOSE ACCUSING HIM OF ABDUCTING JJ BANDA,

Hamasaka laughs off JJ abduction rumours

STATE House Communications specialist Clayson Hamasaka has laughed off rumours doing rounds on social media that he was behind the abduction of Pateuke Central member of parliament.

As the nation awaits an explanation from Banda who went missing last week Saturday and resurfaced just as mysteriously as he had disappeared on Monday, United Kwacha Alliance chairperson Sakwiba Sikota says he is a lawyer of the lawmaker making startling revelations.

Sakwiba has been quoted saying two State House officials along with a UPND official are behind Banda’s abduction.

PF-alligned online media have gone ahead and named Hamasaka along with State House workmate, Levy Ngoma as the people behind the abduction.

But when contacted for a comment on the matter, Hamasaka laughed for close to a minute asking if people would really believe that he was capable of abducting a person, worse of a member of parliament.

Hamasaka described the rumours as malicious saying they were meant to scandalise him.

“Oh my goodness! when I report these people to the police for defamation and when they are locked up, they will say it’s persecution of the opposition. I will go to the police and lodge a complaint, these accusations are extremely malicious,”said Hamasaka.

While rumours continue flying around about Banda’s condition and situation, the police have remained mute five days after he was found.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba June 1, 2024.