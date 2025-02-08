HAMASAKA SHOULD BE CIVIL AND EMPLOY DIGNITY IN HIS CHOICE OF WORDS-Nason Msoni

Nason Msoni



HAMASAKA SHOULD BE CIVIL AND EMPLOY DIGNITY IN HIS CHOICE OF WORDS

We urge Mr Hamasaka to employ dignity and decorum and civility in his response to members of the public and indeed to political leaders.

The propensity and appetite to use inappropriate words and language towards members of the public is totally unacceptable for a person serving as an assistant in the office of President.



Lately he has been quoted in the media using inappropriate words like “Idiots” and these “Chaps” in response to the public concerns.

As a special assistant to the President he is the face and image of the head of state and as such he is expected to be civil in his language.

He owes it to the Zambian public for whatever trappings he is enjoying in that office.



There is absolutely no excuse for him to be abusing citizens for counselling the head of state.

President Hichilema is an employee of the Zambian people and as such citizens are fully entitled to criticise him without being subjected to abuse by Mr Hamasaka who is a civil servant.



Mr Hamasaka is not the first nor will he be the last person to serve in the office of President in that capacity as a special assistant.

In a way it doesn’t even help his principal (Mr Hichilema) for him to be abusing citizens in the manner and style he is doing especially now that we are headed for a crucial general election in 2026.



In a nutshell there is no excuse for him to be abusing citizens.

we counsel him to employ dignity and decorum in his responses to the public.