HAMBWEZYA DEFENDS HH, RUBBISHES ALLEGATIONS OF TRIBALISM

….Former FRA chairperson says he still enjoys a cordial relation with the Head of State

FORMER Food Reserve Agency (FRA) Board Chairperson, Kelvin Hambwezya has rubbished allegations that his board was receiving instructions to appoint people on tribal lines.

Hambwezya, who is currently out of the country, according to sources says the article circulating online purporting that he was fired partly because he refused to appoint a Tonga as a Chief Executive Office of FRA were false.

“There was never a time that the President or his aides ever given instructions to appoint people based on tribe. All recruitments at FRA are based on merit. The Food Reserve Agency has very clear procedures and guidelines that are followed in the recruitment of its staff. The guidelines are based on merit and competence.

“Mr. Hambwezya has rubbished the story that has been published by some online publication as a creation of enemies of President Hakainde Hichilema who want to wedge a rift between him and the Head of State,” an associate of Mr. Hambwezya said.

According to the source there is an attempt by some rogue elements to wedge a rift between the former FRA Board Chairperson and the President.

“The relationship of the two however is still very cordial, the two enjoy a very good relationship beyond these appintments,” said the source.

According to the source, the former FRA Board Chairperson still remains a loyal citizen whose allegiance is to the country and the government in power.

Some online publication has published a story claiming that Hambwezya was fired because he refused to appoint a Tonga as the CEO of the Agency.

The publication claims that State House through Mr. Lawrence Mwananyanda had imposed a Mr. Justine Chuunka, who they wanted to take over as the CEO.

Minister of Agriculture, Mtolo Phiri last week dissolved the Hambwezya led Board.

ZWD