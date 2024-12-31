HAMILANDU AND 5 OTHERS ESCAPE FROM LAWFUL CUSTODY



Six male suspects escaped from lawful custody at Mbabala Police Post in Choma District Southern Province .The incident, reported in the early hours of December 30, occurred around 23:50 hours when the suspects managed to break the grill door locks of their holding cell using unknown implement.



According to the Zambia police, brief facts of the matter are that on 30/12/2024 around 00:00 hours Sgt Chimwanja the OIC and D/Constable Musipili CIO went for their routine visit at the cell around 00:00 hours only to find that all the 6 male suspects namely; Sunday Halwindi aged 24 – stock theft.





Victor Mudenda aged 30 -Stock Theft, Choolwe Kandimba aged 28 – Found in possession of property believed to be stolen or unlawfully obtained, Lweendo Hamilandu aged 27 – Found in possession of property believed to be stolen or unlawfully obtained.





Kaunda Muleya aged 53 – theft, and Timothy Muungo aged 23 – Burglary & theft have escaped from the cell.





Authorities have cautioned officers to remain vigilant, especially during adverse weather conditions, as such moments may provide opportunities for daring escapes.



A manhunt for the said suspects has since been launched.