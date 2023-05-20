HAMUKALE UNHAPPY WITH 500 000 MT MAIZE BUYING TARGET

AGRICULTURE Economist and Scientist, Dr. Edify Hamukale, says he is not happy with the purchase target of 500 000 metric tonnes of Maize for the 2023 Marketing season.

Hamukale explains that even with a carryover of 248 000 metric tonnes of maize from the previous year, the 2022 National Census of population showed an increase in population to almost 20 million people.

He says the rise in population justifies an increase of the purchase target to at least 1000 000 metric tonnes to meet strategic national food reserves.

Hamukale adds that consideration must be made for Livestock feeds, Opaque beer and other industrial use requirements which require maize.

Meanwhile, Hamukale has welcomed the 2023 Maize price by the Food Reserve Agency-FRA, an increase from K180 in 2022 to K280 per 50 kilogram bag.

The former Southern Province Minister says the price is above the break-even point for Small Scale Farmers, adding that the amount is above export parity and slightly higher than the prices in neighboring countries, which will help reduce smuggling.

He adds that farmers will now afford to purchase some fertilizer, seeds and other inputs on their own even before the Farmer Input Support Programme-FISP intervention.

