‘Hands off Biden’s pillowcases,’ journalists stealing from Air Force One told

(BBC) Journalists have been told to stop stealing souvenirs from US President Joe Biden’s official aircraft.

An inventory check on Air Force One after Mr Biden’s visit to the US west coast in February found several items were missing from its press section.

Branded pillowcases, glasses and gold-rimmed plates are among the items that have allegedly vanished from the jet.

The White House Correspondents’ Association warned that taking items from the plane was forbidden.

Last month, the association sent an email to reporters to say that such behaviour reflected poorly on the press pool – the group of journalists who travel with the president – and must stop.

Journalists are sometimes given small packages of M&Ms chocolates decorated with the presidential seal as a souvenir.

But taking items with an Air Force One logo – including cutlery and towels – has been commonplace for years, reports claim.

Misha Komadovsky, White House Correspondent from the Voice of America, has gathered a “subtle” collection of items from his trips on the president’s plane.

“I didn’t embarrass anyone or commit any wrongdoing to put this collection together,” he told BBC News, as he held up a paper cup with the Air Force One logo he “simply forgot to throw away”.