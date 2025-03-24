HANDS OFF DR FRED M’MEMBE- SP Youth League

HANDS OFF DR FRED M’MEMBE



…says the SP Youth League, emphasizing that no amount of police intimidation would deter the people’s demand for economic liberation



Lusaka… Monday March 24, 2025



The Socialist Party (SP) has cited the ruling UPND for engaging in what it describes as a campaign of intimidation and harassment against its leader, Dr. Fred M’membe.





In a statement issued by the party’s National Youth League Information and Publicity Chairperson, Dr. Joseph Musonda, the party stated that the government is using trumped-up charges and state-sponsored tactics to silence Dr. M’membe.



Dr. Musonda said the government’s actions were a reflection of failed leadership “grasping at straws.”





He suggested that if President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration were confident in their record of governance, they would engage the public openly instead of resorting to oppression.



Describing Dr. M’membe as a symbol of rising revolutionary consciousness among Zambians both at home and abroad, the Socialist Party maintained that his patriotism had sparked new hope among the populace.





According to Dr. Musonda, no amount of police intimidation would deter the people’s demand for justice, equality, and economic liberation.





The statement further warned that any harm or unjust persecution against Dr. M’membe would be met with resistance.



Dr. Musonda emphasized that the Zambian people were watching and that history would judge harshly those who used state power to suppress dissent.





Concluding the statement with a passionate appeal, the Socialist Party declared, “Hands off Dr. Fred M’membe,” signaling its firm stance against what it perceives as political persecution.