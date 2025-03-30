HANDS OFF EDGAR  LUNGU- KALABA

HANDS OFF ECL – KALABA



… says President Hakainde Hichilema should stop tormenting and harassing the former Head of State and his family.





Citizens First party President Harry Kalaba says it is sad that President Hichilema in his four years in office he has continued to torment former President Edgar Lungu and his family.





Speaking during a public rally in Kanyama’s Linda compound in Lusaka today, Mr. Kalaba said President Hichilema should stop harassing the sixth President Edgar Lungu.





He said instead of tormenting and harassing Mr. Lungu, President Hichilema should focus his energies on fixing the economy and alleviating the suffering of Zambians.



“It doesn’t make sense, President Hichilema in his four years in power he has focused his energy on harassing ECL, there is no way, you arrest his wife, children and anyone linked to him. The focus should be on fixing the economy and alleviating the suffering of Zambians, and not Mr. Lungu,” Mr Kalaba said.





” But I can assure you that when I form Government next year, all the torment and suffering President Lungu is going through under President Hichilema will come to an end. And I will not even harass President Hichilema when he leaves office next year,” Mr. Kalaba said.



