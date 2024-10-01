Hands off Judiciary – Archbishop Mpundu

Hands off Judiciary – Bishop Mpundu
EMERITUS Archbishop Tresphore Mpundu has appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to ensure that Judges should operate independently, and has advised the head of State not to yield to the temptation of using the Judiciary to prevent former President Lungu from challenging him for the presidency in 2026.
Archbishop Mpundu says the suspension of three Constitutional Court Judges by President Hichilema in a contentious conflict of interest matter that could be interpreted as a dictatorial trait, which Zambians should resist.
Does it mean that judges and magistrates are above the law because they are infallible. I don’t agree with the Archbishop and I find his position to be dangerous to society and nation. More should be demanded from the Judges because more expected of them.
A compromised judiciary is of no good to the nation.
Someone is just missing brown envelopes, hence the misleading advice not worth taking.
This old chap has become even more useless these days. Nobody takes him seriously after those shenanigans with Brebnar Changala!
Those Judges are corrupt to the core and they shouldn’t be in our Judiciary because they have contaminated it already. Nobody respects Concourt anymore because of their misbehaviour.
As minority Judges, the overruled the majority and agreed position in 2016 and refused to hear appeal. Did Mpundu know that?
In 2021, the same foolish, tainted and shameless judges allowed Edgar Lungu to contest elections contrary to the constitution. Doesnt Mpundu know that surely?
I wouldn’t want any case to heard and determined by such foolish judges. There’s no point of wasting time before such biased judges. They’re all idyots and cant wait to see what they will be doing next year.