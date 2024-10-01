Hands off Judiciary – Archbishop Mpundu

Hands off Judiciary – Bishop Mpundu



EMERITUS Archbishop Tresphore Mpundu has appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to ensure that Judges should operate independently, and has advised the head of State not to yield to the temptation of using the Judiciary to prevent former President Lungu from challenging him for the presidency in 2026.



Archbishop Mpundu says the suspension of three Constitutional Court Judges by President Hichilema in a contentious conflict of interest matter that could be interpreted as a dictatorial trait, which Zambians should resist.