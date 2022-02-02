HANDS OFF LOWER ZAMBEZI – MAIKO

Rights Activist, Maiko Zulu has advised government to keep its hands off the Lower Zambezi National Park and abandon the planned mining activities at the national asset.

Zulu is opposed to allowing Mwembeshi Resource Limited to operate Kangaluwi Open Pit Mine after over 20 years of a legal battle with Zambia Environmental Management Authority, (ZEMA).

Zulu has advised government to protect the national from activities that would displace the natural habitat.

He says government should sort out operational challenges with the existing mines and avoid disturbing the existing tourism potential of the national park.

Green Economy and Environment Minister, Collins Nzovu says the decision to allow mining in the lower Zambezi happened in the previous regime and the decision is binding.

He says government is only left with the option of monitoring the situation and ensuring the company operates within strict conditions.

ZEMA in 2012 recommended against mining in the lower Zambezi, a decision that was overturned by then Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Harry Kalaba.