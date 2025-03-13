HANDS-OFF OUR CONSTITUTION!



This is the second time Mr Hakainde Hichilema has graced a women’s gathering to advance his agenda to change the Constitution.



Last year, whilst officiating at the commemoration of the 16 days of Activism against Gender Based Violence, Mr Hichilema made similar remarks about the need to amend the Constitution.



This unrelenting effort to change the Constitution has perplexed many citizens. But the question is: why is Mr Hichilema in such a hurry to change the Constitution before 2026? What is he afraid of now that he can’t wait for 2026 to pass before we can attend to this matter as ably guided by the Catholic Bishops?





Mr Hichilema must know that Zambians are not fools, and that contrary to his claims, the people of this country have not agreed to change the Constitution before 2026. So, if Zambians haven’t agreed to these Constitutional changes then who did Mr Hichilema agree with? Did he conduct a referendum?





Instead of being manipulative, Mr Hichilema must learn from past experiences and the outcomes of such actions, insofar as the Constitutional review process in this country, is concerned. There are sufficient lessons for him to learn from. Let him set aside his patronizing and deceptive agenda on this issue now! It will not take him anywhere.





This country has more pressing issues that need to be dealt with urgently than the Constitution. We urge Mr Hichilema to focus on addressing more critical issues like the high cost of living, tribalism, nepotism, the exchange rate, the collapsing economy, and poor health care and social services among others.





We expect Mr Hichilema to see by now, that his failure to govern and prioritize Zambians has brought untold suffering on our people.



Fred M’membe



#HandsOffOurConstitution