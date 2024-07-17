Hands Up! New App ‘SizeHim’ claims to predict p3n!s size and sexual compatibility from your palms

Forget swiping left and right based on photos – a new app is promising to revolutionize dating by using hand pictures to predict a man’s package and sexual compatibility.

Yes, you read that right. SizeHim, created by Estonian entrepreneur Triin Randloo, claims a team of anatomists and physiotherapists helped develop a system that analyzes photos of your hands and your potential partner’s to predict everything from penis size and shape (think banana, cucumber, or “big head”) to overall sexual compatibility.

Triin Randloo, 40, creator of SizeHim as well as a sales coach and brand strategist, was busy on another project with a team of anatomists and physiotherapists when she mentioned how she always asked potential dates for photos of their hands.

“They explained to me that hand proportions can tell what is in the pants,” says Randloo, “and that when your body proportions are similar with your partner’s, there’s a higher probability that you will have a really good sex life.”

For a little over $3 a month, users can upload hand photos and receive a report with juicy details and even position recommendations based on their “hand-compatibility.”

The app boasts an algorithm that uses 21 formulas based on finger length to make its predictions. However, a New York Post staffer who tested the app wasn’t convinced. While promised a “rare beauty” with a “noticeable curve,” the staffer reported, “I assure you, no one has ever said that about my penis.”

Despite its potential for inaccuracy (and amusement), SizeHim’s creators believe it fills a gap in the disposable dating world. “This gives us one very good way to assess compatibility,” says sex specialist Kirki Kubri. “Or, at the least, it’s a sexy, funny party trick.”

