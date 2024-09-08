HANIF ADAMS DIES



GOVERNMENT MOURNS THE PASSING OF SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT ICON, MR. HANIF PEPE ADAMS



Government has learnt with sadness of the passing of Mr. Hanif Pepe Adams, who passed away earlier today after a period of illness, at the age of 70.



His death was confirmed by Mr. Patrick Kangwa, Secretary to the Cabinet, who is a close family friend of the late Mr. Adams.



Mr. Adams was a towering figure in Zambia’s sporting and entertainment sectors. As the founder and owner of Lusaka Dynamos Football Club, and a life member of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), he played a pivotal role in the development of football in the country. His passion for sports was matched by his groundbreaking work in the entertainment industry through his company, Cloud Investments, which established him as a pioneer and innovator.



His contributions to both sports and entertainment have left an indelible mark on Zambia, and his visionary leadership will continue to inspire future generations. Mr. Adams’ legacy is one of excellence, perseverance, and a deep love for his community and nation.



Government, on behalf of the people of Zambia, extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Mr. Adams during this time of mourning. The nation shares in this profound loss, as we bid farewell to a beloved figure who dedicated his life to uplifting others.



Further details regarding funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.



May his soul rest in eternal peace.



Thabo Kawana

PERMANENT SECRETARY

MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA



8th September, 2024