HAPPY BIRTHDAY DR GUY SCOTT A FORGOTTEN STATESMAN BY THE PF MAFIAS …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

When a political organisation is hijacked or taken over by people without a vision ,criminals , mafias and thugs , the real personalities and the good images of the political organisation are easily forgotten .

I choose to celebrate the birthday of Dr GUY SCOTT former vice president of this country who was left to act as president when president MCS mhscriep passed on as a sitting president , he led a peaceful transition without turmoil .

My introspections are creative of a memory foam of what PF used to be and how forgotten real people like Mr Guy SCOTT has been because of greed ,selfish people that are opportunists and a manace to the nation .

It is very sad not to see PF leaders celebrate or just wish well Mr GUY SCOTT over his birthday , we all know the former VEEP has not been feeling well , and for the PF members to have just put off their sights and attention on these greatest States men especially PF leaders like Mr Guy Scott , whose been put away from their memory is unzambian and savage .

We are reminded of the great things Mr GUY SCOTT did for this country in his patriotic service for the people of zambia , our birthday wishes is to ask God to continue pouring grace upon his life . We urge the family not to feel alone and empty , zambians are forever with them and greatful . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY