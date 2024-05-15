Harare man loses Mercedes Benz, loaded pistol, cash to armed robbers

A Harare man on Saturday lost a loaded pistol, a vehicle, two cell phones and US$5 500 to four suspected robbers that were driving a silver Mercedes Benz C-class vehicle with unknown registration plates, police have reported.

The incident occurred in the Fidelity Houses area of Southlea Park around 9pm and the suspected robbers were armed with pistols when they pounced on the man as he was opening the gate to his house.

In a post on X, the police said the suspected robbers then force marched the victim inside the house where they ransacked the premises and stole a Galesi pistol.22LR which was loaded with a magazine of four rounds.

The robbers also took two cell phones and US$5 500 before disconnecting the CCTV whose server they took away.

The suspects loaded their loot into the man’s Toyota GD 6 with registration AGC 1740 and drove away, and the police are appealing for information that might help them arrest the suspects.

The robbery comes at a time when the police have just issued another appeal for information on the whereabouts of three masked suspected robbers that reportedly got away with nearly US$70 000 in cash and jewelry from a Greendale man whose home they attacked with bricks and logs two days earlier.

The US$70 000 robbery involved US$61 000 worth of jewelry and US$16 800 in cash.

Robberies have become common in the country with cash hoarding individuals, cash taking businesses such as fuel service stations and grocery stores being the major targets.

Schools have also become favourite hunting grounds for suspected robbers especially during school opening days when they are known to receive large amounts of money in cash for school fees. New Ziana