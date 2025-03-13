Harare residents threaten legal action over church noise

Residents in a Harare suburb are threatening legal action against a local church, accusing it of operating without the necessary permits and disrupting the neighborhood with excessive noise.

A group of affected residents has submitted a petition to the City of Harare, demanding urgent intervention. However, the local authority has yet to respond, and attempts to reach both council and church officials have been unsuccessful.

“We are considering applying for an urgent court order to stop these activities immediately,” the residents said in a statement.

If investigations confirm that the church is operating illegally, residents want authorities to impose penalties and shut down its activities on the property.



Harare Residents Trust (HRT) coordinator Precious Shumba urged the council to enforce zoning regulations impartially.

“The church should be requested to put in place a soundproof system so that the noise does not affect the surrounding properties but is contained within the church building where it is generated,” Shumba said.

The situation has fueled tensions between the church and the community, with residents insisting that authorities must act to restore peace.