HARD TIMES AHEAD-DR.MBITA CHITALA
Dear countrymen and women. The challenge Zambia faces is to pay $8.4 billion to our creditors which we do not have.
The $1.3 billion extended credit facility or overdraft for 38 months and its painful austere conditionalities is aimed to help us have the due debt cancelled or deferred or paid.
How, our leaders must tell us. What we should however be prepared is to really sacrifice our happiness as the austerity measures our government has agreed to unleash will be really painful.
Our government has agreed to move our economy from the 6% deficit to 3.2% surplus within three years. This will be done by cutting expenditures and raising taxes. Tax to GDP ratio will rise to 3.4%. Corporate taxes will reduce from 4.5% to 4.2%.
There will be no VAT exemptions on such basic needs as medicines, food etc. The wage bill will marginally rise from 8.1% to 8.6% even as the average ought to be 9%.
Taxes on labour will go up. Subsidies on electricity will end by December to reflect cost of provision. Fuel subsidies will end as from this month. FISP will be cut as well as any subsidies to our farmers. The government will enact a PPP Act to introduce user fees for public services.
The Social Cash Transfer will marginally increase from K90 to K110 per month. On signing to these conditions, Zambia will receive the first $185 million to help in our balance of payments challenges. That is to service some of our debts.
At the same time, the World Bank has announced to give us some loans and budget support grants. We also hope other multi laterals and bilateral as well as FDI will come in to support our program.
This is a summary of the economy we should all prepare to endure. Austerity and sacrifice. Tears and pain. Cry my beloved country indeed.
True Dr Chitala. Now you understand why those that plundered and stole public funds must serve time in jail while many others like Malanji and Lusambo must be pursued to recover our money and must not be accorded opportunities to continue stealing!!
In short, the anticipated suffering by the public is entirely attributable to PF stealing and plunder.
Hakainde has no appetite to jail the PF that heaped so much misery on us.
Not even a low life PF cadre has been jailed.
That amnesty he gave was a total joke, because not a single person took it up. They laughed at him instead. They are still laughing at him, and us.
The fight against corruption never took off.
The consequences of PF misrule are to be felt now to correct the situation. The UPND government is on the right trajectory in working on the economy.
Imagine! All because of the irresponsible and reckless decisions of senseless over borrowing.
Thank God we now have a responsible government ready and able to correct the big mess left behind by an overzealous reckless past administration.
To top it off the corruption condoned was too massive we are still getting to know the extent of the unrepayable effects and damage.
Shame on all were part of these very terrible decisions. That bunch will go down in history as the worst administrators ever.
We even elected someone to punish these PF thieves, yet that someone appears to be sleeping on the job because not even one person has been jailed.
That is agony indeed.
Now watch the current ministers start to steal as well. Corruption pays in Africa.
Chitala, ikalfye. You are among the thieves!
Why, why, if it is not Mr Bitter Chitala himself.!!
Part of Zambias debt is ZESCO debt where you were chairman.
This new dawn ZESCO managed to reduce power prices to ZESCO from IPPs some of which ZESCO has ownership in. You failed to do that as a result ZESCO and therefore Zambias indebtedness increased. You did not cry for Zambia then. You want to cry now. They will definitely be crocodile tears