Emmanuel Mwamba

Hard times begin 30th September

Taxes on petroleum products will be re-imposed beginning September 30th, 2022.

This is according to a letter to Oil Marketing Companies dated 7th September 2022.

Customs Duty(25%)

Value Added Taxes ( 16%)

Excise Duty (0.27ngwe per litre)

The International Monetary Fund advised Government to remove subsidies on fuel, electricity and agriculture