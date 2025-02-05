Harry Kalaba Bemoans Pastor’s Jailing



05.02.25



…”it’s unchristian to silence a man of God speaking against injustice in Zambia”



Free Pastor Dancun Simuchimba now



05.01.25



I’m heartbroken today as I register my concern as an ordinary Zambian and leader of CF regarding the sentencing to jail of the Kitwe based Pastor Dancun Daniel Simuchimba as reported officially in local news.





My heart bleeds that Pastor Simuchimba has to spend nine months in jail for speaking against government’s decision to demolish stalls of self employed Zambians that President Hichilema cannot employ full time.



I’m hurt because the harsh court decision has been made under President Hichilema”s administration in the one and only Christian nation in the sub-region and perhaps the whole continent.





My appeal to the President is release Pastor Simuchimba now unconditionally and instead arrest those ki||ing the livelihoods of unemployed stall owners if you know what is good for you in the elections next year.





Mr President preserve families and don’t be an intolerant leader that jails anyone that dares to have a divergent view even just days after the UN human rights representative left the country.

I rest my case, do the right thing Mr President.



Harry Kalaba

President

Citizens First.