HARRY KALABA CALLS ON BOWMAN LUSAMBO AT HIS HOUSE.

Opposition Citizens First Party Leader and United Kwacha Alliance member Hon Harry Kalaba earlier today paid a courtesy call on Former Lusaka Province Minister and Patriotic Front PF Member of Central Committee Hon Bowman Chilosha Lusambo at his residence in Lusaka.

The Citizens First Party President visited Hon Lusambo and his family as way of standing in solidarity with them as a result of the numerous political persecutions they have suffered at the hands of Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND government.

Last week, Officers from the Anti Corruption Commission ACC forced their way into Hon Lusambo’s compound after grinding down two gates leading to his house, the officers purported to have been executing a bench warrant that was issued against the former Kabushi MP..

Mr Lusambo has since extended gratitude to president Harry Kalaba who he describes as valuable brother for paying him a vist and standing with his family during the unfortunate times of political persecution and prosecution.

SE