Harry Kalaba commends  Luapula Chiefs Council for unanimously rejecting the scandalous USD72 billion Viet Zam investment

REJECTION OF SCANDALOUS VIET ZAM DEAL BY LUAPULA CHIEFS COMMENDABLE

Lusaka – June 24, 2024 – As Citizens First Party CF, we would like to commend the Luapula Chiefs Council for unanimously rejecting the scandalous USD72 billion Viet Zam investment.

This rejection is testimony that our Royal Highnesses in Luapula province have the heart for their subjects and the nation as whole.

Two days ago we expressed a deep concern that the issue of giving away our land to foreigners is now becoming a trend under President Hakainde Hichilema, and we are glad that our Chiefs have categorically made it clear that they cannot allow the allocation of land to foreign investment for a period of 99 years.

This decision by the Luapula Chiefs has set precedence which other chiefs in the targeted Provinces of Muchinga and Northern should emulate. We cannot allow the auction of this country by having huge chunks of our land in the hands of foreigners.

As a party we also agree with the Luapula Council of Chiefs that the Viet Zambia Diversified Development Cooperation has no capacity to undertake their proposed rice project because they have no financial capacity and their investment is not in good faith.

We also urge President Hichilema and his Government to respect the decision made by the Luapula chiefs and avoid using any ‘Mingalato’ as doing so will go against the sovereignty of our country.

We reiterate once again that this Government or any other Government in future, should take heed NEVER to compromise our national sovereignty for political expedience.

Harry Kalaba

President

Citizens First party

A member of the United Kwacha Alliance