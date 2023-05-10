KALABA, KBF AGREE TO WORK TOGETHER TO ENSURE HH GOES IN 2026

Harry Kalaba and Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) have agreed to work together ahead of 2026 general election.

Kalaba says the opposition cannot gamble but consolidate to face Hakainde Hichilema (HH) and UPND in 2026, reports Martha Banda.

Kalaba who heads a political party called Citizen First party says there should be no taking chances in facing UPND. He has called for a united opposition.

He said the opposition may regret facing UPND with it’s machinations in 2026. Kalaba says the situation was not good and Zambians are. looking forward to the opposition.

KBF who visited Kalaba’s Secretariat in Woodlands called Orange House said his Zambia Must Prosperous party will work with Citizen First. He said he knew Kalaba and had agreed that the two parties start working together.

Kalaba said he hoped KBF will stick to the work relationship. He said there is need for the opposition to work together if they are to defeat UPND in 2026. He said there must be no taking of any chance.

Kalaba who once served as Minister came distant third in 2021 elections where UPND whitewashed PF to form government after 23 years in opposition kicking out the late Michael Sata’s party which had been in government for 10 years.

There are growing calls among the opposition that it may not be easy to beat Hichilema in 2021. Some have suggested Hichilema may not easily give up power even in an event that he loses electrons.

-Zambian eye