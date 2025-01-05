“HARRY KALABA PAYS TRIBUTE TO DANDY CRAZY, CALLS FOR OFFICIAL FUNERAL”



LUSAKA – Citizens First (CF) President and 2026 Presidential Candidate Harry Kalaba joined mourners on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at the funeral home of iconic Zambian musician Wesley Chibambo, popularly known as Dandy Krazy.



Kalaba reiterated his appeal to the Zambian government to honor the late artist with an official funeral, citing his immense contribution to the nation’s music and cultural heritage.





The atmosphere at the funeral house was a blend of grief and celebration as family, friends, and fans gathered to remember the legacy of the fallen musician.





Kalaba, known for his grassroots connections, comforted the bereaved family and emphasized the need to recognize the arts as a pillar of Zambia’s identity.



“Dandy Krazy was more than a musician; he was a voice of the people, a symbol of resilience and hope.





As a nation, we owe him the honor of an official funeral,” Kalaba said during his address.





The late Dandy Krazy, celebrated for hits like Don’t Kubeba and his unwavering patriotism, leaves behind a legacy cherished by many across the country.



His passing marks the end of an era in Zambian music, yet his influence will resonate for generations to come.



CF Media Team