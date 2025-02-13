Harry Kalaba Prevented from Visiting Pastor Duncan Simachimba at Kamfinsa Prison



Citizens First President Dr. Harry Kalaba and his delegation were this afternoon prevented from visiting Pastor Duncan Simachimba at Kamfinsa Prison in Kitwe.



Following the denied visit, Dr. Kalaba and his team proceeded to Ndeke Changachanga to check on Pastor Simachimba’s family.



Expressing solidarity, Dr. Kalaba reaffirmed his party’s support for the pastor and his loved ones during this challenging period.



“As Citizens First, we stand with the Pastor and his family in these difficult times,” Dr. Kalaba stated in a post on his facebook page.