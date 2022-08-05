KALABA SAYS HE WILL WIN 2026, AS HE SUBMITS PAPER FOR HIS NEW PARTY
Harry Kalaba says today he submitted the documents at the Registrar of Societies for the registration of his Party.
This week he told Voice of America that President Hakainde Hichilema is dead scared of him.
Kalaba also said President Hichilema will not win the 2026 general elections. He said schemes to keep him at bare in political battles will not work.
Kalaba who ditched Democratic Party the party he contested the 2021 elections said he will beat President Hichilema in 2026. He said Zambians have realized that they were duped and need experienced leadership.
“We are on the move,” Kalaba said predicting that he will be Zambia’s 8th President.
This guy has a lot to burn. Go and feed the poor from your home town. Be a Ndabo for once. Busy spending money feeding your rich fellows in the name of creating an organised criminal grouping.
First focus on articulating what you will do differently instead of predicting a win, four years before parliament is dissolved. You will definitely win IF you are the only one voting. We will note vote on a manifesto of “experience”. Experience in what? You are one who worked so hard (PF meetings at Foreign Affairs) to bring in Lungu who frankly admitted to having no vision.
A believer in false prophets. I personally think kalaba can not make a good president. Anyway, dreams are free
I agree with you totally.
I was minister of foreign affairs a senior position in government, bla bla bla bla bla, we are tired mwe