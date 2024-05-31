Harry  Kalaba writes Hichilema a love letter

Dear President Hakainde Hichilema,

It is with a heavy heart that I write this, reflecting on the disturbing rise of an insidious culture that is fast becoming endemic in our beloved nation. The recent insults directed at our former president, an elderly man and father, are not just personal attacks—they are an affront to the presidency as an institution. This deplorable behavior speaks volumes about the moral degradation that is seeping into our society.

As Republican President, you have the power to not only condemn this growing trend but to put an end to cadreism that fuels such disrespect and division. It is within your power to change this norm, to restore the dignity and respect that should define our interactions.

To quote the great writer and philosopher, Edmund Burke, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” Let us not stand by and watch as our values erode. We implore you to take decisive action against this culture of insults and disrespect, and to reaffirm our commitment to a Zambia rooted in respect, unity, and moral integrity.

Harry Kalaba

President

Citizens First.