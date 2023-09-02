Harry Kane returns to England as Bayern Munich draw Man United in UEFA Champions League

Harry Kane who moved to Bayern Munich in a £85million deal from Tottenham this summer has been given a golden opportunity to play in England after his new club was drawn with Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The group stage draw was conducted on August 31, 2023, at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

32 teams from different UEFA member nations were placed in four pots of eight teams each. Teams from the same country cannot face each other in the group stage.

The two European giants will face off for their 12th and 13th meetings in Europe’s top tier competition.

Recall that the Red Devils were keen suitors of the striker for several transfer windows but now the 30-year-old has left for the Bundesliga.

The England captain was understood to be a top candidate for United this summer with just a year left on his Spurs contract, but ongoing ownership drama meant manager Erik ten Hag had to reasses.

The Manchester giants instead went with a younger and slightly cheaper option in Rasmus Hojlund for £72m from Atalanta, freeing up Kane for a late move to Bayern.

Since joining Bayern, Kane lost on his debut against Leipzig in the DFL Super Cup, but he has since taken to the Bundesliga like a duck to water with three goals and an assist in two games.

The European giants will also face Danish side Copenhagen and Galatasaray in Group A.

Manchester United are well acquainted with the Turkish side too with six past encounters including a 3-3 draw in 1993.

And their most recent fixture saw Galatasaray claim a 1-0 over the Red Devils in 2012.

In the last campaign, Bayern was knocked out by eventual champion Manchester City in the quarterfinal with an aggregate score of 4-1, while Man United played in the Europa League, losing to eventual champion Sevilla in the quarterfinal with an aggregate score of 5-2.