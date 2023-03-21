Harry Potter Actor Paul Grant Dies At 56

Harry Potter Actor, Paul Grant, died at the age of 56 after collapsing outside a London train station.

According to his family members, police discovered the actor collapsed outside Kings’ Cross station on Thursday afternoon.

Grant, who played an unnamed Ewok in the 1983 Star Wars film alongside Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford, was rushed to the hospital.

On Sunday, his family announced that they had decided to turn off his life support machine.

His daughter, Sophie, said she is “devastated”, and called her father “a legend in so many ways”.

In a statement to The Sun on Monday, she said, “He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face. He would do anything for anyone and was a massive Arsenal fan.”