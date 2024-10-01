Harsh economy a reality – Jean



IT is now a reality that not only the economy has collapsed but other sectors of governance such as the three arms of government, the executive, Legislature and Judiciary are no longer working together, Jean Chisenga has said.



Ms Chisenga, the Patriotic Front (PF) Mambilima Member of Parliament says it is not an accusation that the UPND government has failed Zambians but a reality as sectors such as health, energy and agriculture had completely collapsed.



She said there was no way UPND should be given another chance by people, because they were faced by multiple challenges.



Ms Chisenga said the wrongs in the country were not just about the economy but also about the arms of government not working independently.