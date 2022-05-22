Has Bowman Lusambo met Jesus on his way to Damascus?

By Onishias Maamba

WATCHING Kabushi Member or Parliament Bowman Lusambo last evening on the privately owned Prime Television explaining his apology to President Hakainde Hichilema and the nation on how he has conducted himself politically, left me more and more interested.

As i sat listening attentively, I quickly reached out for my Bible and opened the Book of Acts Chapter 9 and picked a few verse which details Saul’s experience as he set out to go and persecute Christians but God struke him with blindness and that was a turning point for him to become become Paul, the greatest gospel preacher of all times.

I don’t want to be naive to be swayed by this political move, but listening to Bowman the once self professed Bootlicker and Die Hard, one can easily conclude that something has happened in his life.

However, with the recent happenings in his life including the Law Enforcement Agencies taking possession of his mansions and the wildlife he was keeping, it may also be true that the once mighty Bulldozer is trying to to seek sympathy with the the powers that be.

Could this act be termed as one last good deed for bulldozer who not long ago annoyed people by his tribal politics?

Is the Bulldozer trying to preserve his political posterity or he has met Jesus on his way to Damascus?

Could it also be true that he is afraid of the recently unveiled ‘Pungwa’ along Independence Avenue?

Only time will tell if the Bulldozer means what his mouth said on Prime TV last evening.

We are watching and waiting