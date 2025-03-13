HAS HE GOT THE DRAFT CONSTITUTION?- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

HAS HE GOT THE DRAFT CONSTITUTION?



Emmanuel Mwamba writes:



He has a Draft Constitution!



Mwebantu, this is now very serious.





He says there is a draft Constitution!



During his address to the youths in Mongu when commemorating National Youth Day, President Hakainde Hichilema condemned calls for public protests against constitutional amendments as he wondered if those calling for demonstrations have even seen the Draft Constitution.





He claims the amendments are in good intention.



This is now serious.



When was the proposed amendments to the Draft Constitution done?





Who drafted it?



Who inputed in it?



Who are these stakeholders that he consulted?



Many stakeholders have rejected President Hichilema’s attempt to amend the Constitution, a year before general elections.





He is being accused of using women’s and youth rights, proportional representation and Constituency delimitation and “lacunae” as urgent reasons to amend the Constitution.





But through various manoauvres and caucuses he has been holding, his real intentions and plans have been revealed that he infact wants to sneak in;





1. Amendments to change term limits from five years to seven years,



2. Abolish the clause providing for Running Mate,





3.Abolish 50+1 and return to First Past the Post.



4. Abolish term limits.



He should publish that draft Constitution he is talking about.