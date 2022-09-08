HAS KAJOBA SUDDENLY DEVELOPED OVARIES TO BE OFFENDED BY WORD MENSTRUATION, WONDERS NAWAKWI

FDD leader Edith Nawakwi is wondering whether Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba has suddenly developed ovaries to be offended by the use of the word menstruation.

“I think that it’s primitive for the President to take us back to the days when we young girls then used to hide our monthly status because it was taboo…for even brothers or fathers to know that you are having your monthly periods,” Nawakwi said to Daily Revelation Media, adding that the President and his ministers have even allocated money towards purchasing of sanitary towels to be distributed in schools, which she said was one rare policy “where Hakainde has not found it necessary to call it Lungus evil. He has embraced this particular policy.”

She said it was primitive to start arresting people who “want to lighten” the moment and make it possible by using metaphors that male parents and brothers should not feel that their young sisters monthly status is a taboo.

Nawakwi said male teachers should be sensitive to the girl child’s need in as far as the “menstruation cycles are concerned” saying she found it pity that “Hakainde Hichilema can on one hand authorize the Ministry of Finance to purchase sanitary towels and on the other hand the dream that it is a criminal offence to mention the same word.

"And as far as I am concerned there is no president in this country called Bally..let them get it straight. We don't have a Bally here. Who is Bally? Who is damn Bally? We have a President of the Republic of Zambia called Hakainde Hichilema," Nawakwi said. "Me I don't know who damn Bally is. Yes! So I can say useless Bally. Thick headed Bally. I am not insulting my president because there is no one in…