Has M'membe, Lungu forgotten mayhem Banda caused a few years ago – Liswaniso







By Thomas Ngala (The Mast)







THERE is discernible corroboration between escape from lawful custody of lawmaker (Emmanuel) Jay Jay Banda, the Petauke Central Independent member of parliament, and comments from some opposition political party leaders, charges UPND national youth chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso.



In a statement, Liswaniso slammed former president Edgar Lungu and Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe for sympathising with Banda.



“Two days after leader of Socialist Party Fred Mmembe and former president Edgar Lungu sympathised with the criminality of Banda, the lawmaker escaped from custody via the sacred walls of the hospital,” he said. “The two opposition leaders went on the offensive defending a man who stands accused of aggravated robbery, a charge that has no bail. Society seems to have lost its moral campus. How on mother earth would supposed respected leaders defend criminality?”



Liswaniso wondered if the two political leaders forgot the mayhem Banda caused some years ago.



“Have Dr M’membe and Mr Lungu, both lawyers, forgotten so easily about the mayhem Banda caused just a few years ago? We don’t think so,” he said. “In all honesty, we expect the two leaders to help the government cement the rule of law, especially that they are lawyers. Of course, their pedigree as lawyers is for Zambians to authenticate. Ours is to expose an obvious dotted line between their observations and escape of Banda.”



Liswaniso stressed the need for Zambians to begin asking the two leaders serious moral and political questions.



Meanwhile, Liswaniso said the Economic Front leader Wynter Kabimba was rather more forthright in saying the escape is part of a scheme to destabilise the country.



“We wouldn’t agree more with him. Dr M’membe and Mr Lungu should join hands with the government to fight any form of criminality wherever it may be,” said Liswaniso.