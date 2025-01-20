Has peace come to Gaza at last?



Amb. Anthony Mukwita wrote:



19th Jan 25



The numbers of casualties are flabbergasting in Gaza according to official reports from the Gaza Health Ministry and the UN.





The d£ath-toll of Palestinians (Arabs) stands at a staggering 46,000 in just under 15 months which represents about 3000 d£ad people monthly and about 100 daily, mostly women and children.



The number of children left both, or single orphaned, stands at about 19,000 while about 50,000 Palestinian children are being treated for malnutrition.



Some children in Gaza are reportedly dy|ng from hunger and hypothermia as winter dawns in that part of the ‘ tented world’ turned into rubble by Israeli soldiers that have dropped thousands of tons of bombs on Gaza since Hamas attacked Israel on 7th October and ki||ed 1,200 of its people.



The strip also known as the largest open air prison on earth colonised by Israel for decades of years is also home to the largest number of amputees in one single area as a consequence of Israel enemy fire that has gone largely ‘ unnoticed’ by the United States that provides Israel arms and about $3.8 billion cash annually to ‘ protect’ itself in the Middle East.







ENTER EGYPT, USA AND QATAR ON PEACE POINT



But thanks to consented efforts by the state of Qatar, Egypt and the United States, a ‘Cease Fire’ has kicked in on earth’s most dangerous place for women and children and peace lovers are praying for the ‘cease fire’ to last unfolding in stages.



As a result of the cease fire, some 600 trucks of food aid shall enter Gaza and the West Bank to feed starving and malnourished Palestinian Arabs after Israel was forced to open up the borders by Egypt, Qatar and America. This is up from a meagre 20 per day.



Hamas will release some hundreds of Israeli h0stages they hold as part of the deal while Israel is expected to equally release some few thousand Palestinian hostages they have been holding for years.



Here’s a new excerpt on the ceasefire you might want to get up to speed: “A ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas has gone into effect in Gaza, allowing more than 2 million Palestinians in the enclave some respite after 15 months of devastating war.”



It adds that, “the first six-week phase of the ceasefire agreement will see some of the Israeli captives held in Gaza released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, a gradual Israeli withdrawal to Gaza’s borders with Israel, and a huge increase in access for humanitarian aid.”

The link below has the entire list of what the ceasefire entails: (https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Kdh2o_vOQ2DOh_s1WLXlv9RYB3ichteGQ8CEldWjbgo/edit?tab=t.0)



ENTER THE TRUMP BIDEN FACTOR IN GAZA ISRAEL CEASE FIRE



Last May outgoing POTUS Joe Biden drew up a ceasefire plan very similar to what is being implemented above but it never worked, that time some 30,000 Palestinians had di£d.



Analysts say the May ceasefire had held, some 10,000 lives would have been saved but America through vetoes at UNSC did little or nothing to put a lid on the conflict.



By the way, another conflict raged at the same time but even for a longer time between Russia and Ukraine with a trail of bl00d ever rising as the world watched.



With Trump coming into the White House on Monday as Biden exits after showing so much support for the conflict, Trump is claiming victory but so is Biden.





The choice on ‘who done it’ is open to guess work but one thing for sure is victory has many fathers, failure is an orphan.



This senseless bl00d field stand off between Israel and Palestine is historic dating back more than 70 years ago after WWII but for the first time since it dawned, an Israeli PM and a former War Cabinet minister have been slapped with arrest warrant by the under stated ICC while the ICJ has publicly stated that what has been happening in Israel is a “gen0cide.”



The world watches now and prays that the Ceasefire holds, lives are saved and the rubble in the strip can return to flourishing as a homestead, perhaps even a Two State Solution can become a reality.



But until all parties live up to their end of the peace bargain, anything can go Murphy’s Law.

Right now the world is only focused on Trump’s second inauguration as POTUS no. 47 in the USA, DC tomorrow at noon.





If you are in Zambia and have not had power in your house for a week due to loadshedding or cannot afford a bag of mealie meal at K400 per 25kg bag, a liter of gasoline at K34, this story might not interest you.



It’s just another story of another Arab kid dy|ng in the middle-east while starving and freezing in bad weather.





This is why I often say, ‘ let’s make love…not w@r.’ VIVA to a lasting peace deal in the middle east.



–

