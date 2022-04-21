By Peter Sinkamba

HAS THE JCC POWER TO HEAR DISCIPLINARY CASES INVOLVING DPP? THE ANSWER IS YES

I understand that Lusaka Lawyer Jonas Zimba has dragged the Attorney General to the Constitutional Court seeking an interpretation whether the Director of Public Prosecutions can be compelled to appear before the Judicial Complaints Commission.

I understand that Mr Zimba of Makebi Zulu and Associates wants the court to rule within 14 days whether the DPP can be subjected to the procedure under the Judicial Code of Concur when the DPP is not a judicial officer.

Such a question was raised by the current Chairperson of JCC Vincent Malambi SC on behalf of the Judges of the Constitutional Court when I dragged them to appear before the JCC in 2016. The finding and decision of JCC was in the affirmative. Judges are subject to the procedure under the Judicial Code. The finding and decision of JCC was not contested by the Concourt Judges.

The simple explanation of JCC was that at the time Judicial Code of Conduct Act was passed in 1999, discipline cases of judges were not handled by JCC. Rather, the Constitution provided for a mechanism whereby the President consituted tribunals to deal with judges cases. However, following the Constitutional Amendment of 2016, the system of establishing tribunals for judges was discarded. Instead, Articles 143 and 144 of the Constitution compels judges’ disciplinary cases to be dealt with by the JCC.

Since by Article 1, the Constitution is the supreme law of the land, its imperatives can not be changed by anybody in Zambia, including the Concourt.

Coming to the issue of DPP,

182 (3) of the Constitution Amendment 2016, the Director of Public Prosecutions may be removed from office on the same grounds and procedure as apply to a judge.

Put simply, if the procedure for removal of a judge is through JCC, then the same applies to the DPP.