HÀTE SPÈÈCH: TIK TOKER ARRESTED

A 53 year old man of Kalomo Lloy Siatontola reported to the Zambia Police in Kalomo on the 16th of February 2024 that an unknown Zambian male using a computer system, shot a video via TikTok and posted it on social media in which he is heard issuing belittling remarks about the people of Southern Province.

Southern Province Police Commissioner Auxensio Daka reveals that Siantontola heard in the video that people from Southern Province must take advantage of the fact that the current President hails from their region and that they should seize this moment to get employed in the Civil Service.

Daka further reveals that the unknown person in the video is alleged to have said that Southerners will regret when the opposition comes into power.

The Police disclose that the video was done in Bemba and Nyanja by Jackson Chama aged 30 of Lusaka who has since been apprehended in Lusaka in connection to hate speech.

Daka reveals that on 20th of February, 2024, Chama was transferred to Kalomo, Southern Province, where he was formerly charged and arrested for the subject offense and will appear in court soon.

Byta FM