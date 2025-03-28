HÄUPTLE NAMES 24 FOR CHINA YONGCHUAN INTERNATIONAL TOURNAMENT



Zambia Women’s National Team coach Nora Häuptle has named a 24-member squad for the 2025 Yongchuan International Tournament due in Chongqing, China from April 5-8.





The tournament features hosts China, Uzbekistan and Thailand and serves as part of the Copper Queens’ preparations for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), scheduled for July in Morocco.



The 2022 WAFCON bronze medallists have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Senegal, and DR Congo for the continental showpiece, which runs from July 5-26.





In Häuptle seeking to give a platform to returning foreign and locally based players, the squad list includes vice-captain and Orlando Pride midfielder Grace Chanda, who is back in action for the first time since the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after recovering from injury.





Indeni Roses duo Eunice Sakala (goalkeeper) and Rhoda Chileshe (midfielder) have also earned call-ups, while ZISD Women defender Jackline Chomba returns to the squad following her participation in the COSAFA Women’s Championship.





Häuptle is using the Yongchuan International Tournament will provide the Copper Queens with international competition as they continue to fine-tune tactics and build momentum ahead of their WAFCON in Morocco.





24-MEMBER SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Mwila Chishala Mufunte (Green Buffaloes), Catherine Musonda (Red Arrows), Eunice Sakala (Indeni Roses)





DEFENDERS

Margaret Belemu (Red Arrows), Jackline Chomba (ZISD Women), Blessing Mapalo Maluba (Nchanga Queens), Matildah Mukunda (Elite Ladies), Lushomo Mweemba, Martha Tembo (both Hakkarigucu-Turkey), Esther Siamfuko (Green Buffaloes), Judith Soko (ZESCO Ndola Girls), Pauline Zulu (Zanaco Ladies)





MIDFIELDERS

Grace Chanda, Prisca Chilufya (both Orlando Pride-USA), Rhoda Chileshe (Indeni Roses), Evarine Susan Katongo, Natasha Nanyangwe (both Green Buffaloes), Mercy Chipasula (Kamfinsa Blue Eagles), Ireen Lungu (Sichuan-China), Racheal Nachula (Hapoel Jerusalem-Israel)





STRIKERS

Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride-USA), Racheal Kundananji (Bay FC-USA), Kabange Mupopo (Henan Jianye-China), Fridah Mukoma (Beijing Jingstan FC-China)



CREDIT: FAZ