HÄUPTLE NAMES 30 LOCAL LASSES FOR FIFA FRIENDLY MATCHES



Zambia Women’s National Team head coach Nora Häuptle has named a 30-member locally assembled squad for the upcoming FIFA international window friendlies against Malawi’s Scorchers.





The squad features the top 10 goal scorers from the Eden University Women’s Super League including ZESCO Ndola Girls striker Penelope Mulubwa, who has netted 25 goals in 23 matches.



Rising stars Mwila Mufunte and Namute Chileshe, both graduates from the U17 team have also earned call-ups in Häuptle’s squad alongside Copper Princesses team captain Mercy Chipasula and striker Ruth Mukoma.





The friendlies scheduled for February are part of the Copper Queens preparations for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) which kicks off in July in Morocco.



The Copper Queens are drawn in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Senegal, and DR Congo for the tournament, which runs from July 5-26.



Foreign-based players will be added to strengthen the squad ahead of the two matches.





Häuptle’s local lasses will be in camp from Sunday (February 16) to Friday (February 21) before the final squad including foreign based players is unveiled for next weekend’s final camp.



30-MEMBER SQUAD



GOALKEEPERS

Mwila Chishala Mufunte, Ngambo Musole (both Green Buffaloes), Catherine Musonda (Red Arrows), Annie Namonje (ZESCO Ndola Girls),



DEFENDERS

Margaret Belemu, Elizabeth Nachivula (both Red Arrows), Tabo Miselo, Pauline Zulu (both Zanaco Ladies), Theresa Musatila, Vast Phiri, Judith Soko (all ZESCO Ndola Girls), Memory Nthala, Esther Siamfuko (both Green Buffaloes)



MIDFIELDERS

Regina Chanda (Zanaco Ladies), Avell Chitundu, Marjory Mulenga (ZESCO Ndola Girls), Evarine Susan Katongo, Natasha Nanyangwe (both Green Buffaloes), Ireen Lungu (Jiangsu-China), Ochumba Oseke Lubanji, Mary Wilombe (both Red Arrows)



STRIKERS

Maweta Chilenga, Namute Chileshe, Maylan Mulenga (all Green Buffaloes), Mercy Chipasula (Kamfinsa Blue Eagles), Fridah Kabwe, Penelope Mulubwa, Ruth Mukoma, Fridah Mukoma (all ZESCO Ndola Girls), Ivy Nambeye (Nchanga Rangers Queens)