Have a little shame, respect, Hichilema slams debt restructuring critics

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says those who accrued the foreign debt and are criticising the achievement of debt restructuring should have a little shame and respect the efforts.

Speaking upon arrival at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola today, to officiate at this year’s Zambia International Trade Fair, President Hichilema said debt restructuring was very difficult to attain.

He said instead of criticising the development, critics should sit at their home and watch from afar and be grateful.

“Muletasha! Muletasha! (You should be grateful,”

“When you destroy something and people step up to make it better, be grateful. If you don’t want to express gratitude you should just seat and watch quietly,” President Hichilema said in Bemba.

President Hichilema said the critics should leave the people with a vision to work for the people of Zambia.

“I can see in a long distance, a thousand kilometres we can see. Vision!

Fwe ba bemba tulanda ati icimonwa.”

“Lekeni abantu abakwata icimonwa babombele abantu aba Zambia (Let those who have vision work for Zambians),” the head of State remarked as the young crowd chanted ‘Bally Wakulekafye’.

President Hichilema further requested the citizens to play their as the government also plays it’s part by ensuring they work hard.

He elaborated that it was time to work stating, “If you are a student, focus on your education…. If you work for government focus on working for the people.”

“We will do our part and you also do your parts that is how it works,” said President Hichilema

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba